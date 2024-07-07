'Rohit Sharma To Captain India In WTC And Champions Trophy 2025': Jay Shah

Hyderabad: Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Sunday announced T20 World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma as the skipper for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) and Champions Trophy next year.

The Men in Blue got hold of the prestigious T20 WC trophy for the second time, defeating South Africa by seven runs in Barbados on June 29. The BCCI secretary also hailed Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and vice-captain Hardik Pandya for their crucial performance in the last five overs of the T20 World Cup final match against South Africa.

"I said in Rajkot that we will win the hearts, and coveted trophy and our captain did it in June 2024. There was a huge contribution of the last five overs in this victory and for that, I thank Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah," said BCCI secretary Jay Shah in a video released by the BCCI.

He also showed his confidence in skipper Rohit Sharma and said that Team India will win the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final and Champions Trophy under the 37-year-old's captaincy.

"After this win, our next targets are World Test Championship and Champions Trophy 2025 and I have a huge belief that we will become champions in both these tournaments under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma," quipped Jay Shah.

After India's victory over the Proteas, skipper Rohit Sharma, talisman batter Virat Kohli and star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja announced their retirements from T20I cricket. Meanwhile, the final match of the T20 World Cup 2024 was the last game of Rahul Dravid as Team India's head coach.

Shah also congratulated Team India for their historic second T20 World Cup title win last week and dedicated it to the Indian captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid, prolific batter Virat Kohli and stylish all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

"Very heartiest congratulations to the Indian cricket team for their historic win. I want to dedicate this win to head coach Rahul Dravid, Captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja. It was our third final in the last year. We lost the WTC final in June 2023. In November, we won the hearts of the cricket fans with 10 straight wins, but failed to lift the ODI World Cup trophy," added Jay Shah, son of Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah.