‘Maze Lene Do’ Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma Takes Dig At Bangladesh Ahead Of Test Series

Hyderabad: Rohit Sharma has retorted back to his witty punch lines in the media interactions and has delivered a cheeky dig during the pre-series press conference for the India vs Bangladesh Test series. India will be playing their first Test series since the 2024 T20 World Cup and will be keen to ink a victory over Bangladesh who will be touring Indian soil.

Bangladesh are coming into the series on the back of a 2-0 Test series win against Pakistan. They will be riding high on the confidence and Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto has stated that they will be looking to take the confidence into the series. In the press conference ahead of the series, Rohit came up with a cheeky remark saying to let the Bangladesh team have fun

"See, every team wants and likes to beat India. Mazze lene do unko. (Let them [Bangladesh] have fun). We need to win the match and that's what we are here for. We can't think about what they have to think and say about us. When England came here, they said a lot of things too. But we didn't focus much on it. We needed to deliver results and that'll be our aim here as well. To play good cricket. India have played against a lot of teams recently and out combined aim is to win, rather than keep thinking about the opposition," Rohit said in Chennai on Tuesday.

After the Test series against Bangladesh, India will take on New Zealand in a three-match Test series. After which they will play Tests against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Reflecting on the series, Rohit said that the team is not looking at the series against Bangladesh as a dress rehearsal for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"Every Test match is a big one. We are playing for the country there is no dress rehearsal happening. Every game is important. Because of what is at stake – WTC. The table is quite wide open. You want to play every game. We want to win here. Focus on winning the Bangladesh series rather than looking too far ahead. We are resuming after a long time. Nice to have everyone back. When it starts, we have to see where we stand and then take it from there," he added.