Rohit Sharma Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar To Become India's Second Leading Run Scorer As Opener

Cuttack: India captain Rohit Sharma became India's second-leading run-getter as an opener across formats of international cricket, surpassing cricket icon and legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Rohit achieved an incredible milestone during the 2nd ODI between India and England at the Barabati Stadium here on Sunday, February 9.

Sachin Tendulkar was on second spot with 15,335 runs from 346 matches at an average of 48.07. The 37-year-old Rohit was only 50 runs short of Tendulkar’s tally and went past Tendulkar in a style, scoring a boundary with his trademark shot. Notably, Virender Sehwag is the leading international run-scorer among Indian openers who has amassed 15,758 runs from 321 matches at an average of 41.90.

This was Rohit Sharma's 58th fifty in ODI cricket. He currently stands at the 11th spot in most fifty-plus scores in the list led by Sachin Tendulkar with 145.

Rohit has now climbed to the seventh spot in the list of most runs by an Indian in international cricket. Sri Lanka legend Sanath Jayasuriya holds the top spot, followed by West Indies veteran Chris Gayle, Australia's swashbuckling opener David Warner, South Africa's Graeme Smith, Desmond Haynes of West Indies, and Sehwag.

In ODIs, the Nagpur-born Rohit has racked up 8892 (at the time of writing copy) runs from 180 ODIs. He also has 2,797 runs as an opener in Test cricket and 3,750 runs in T20Is.