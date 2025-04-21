Rohit Sharma Becomes 2nd Highest Run Getter In IPL History

Mumbai: Rohit Sharma became the second-highest run-getter in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history, surpassing former cricketer Shikhar Dhawan's tally of runs. He achieved the historic milestone during the IPL 2025 clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 20.

Rohit Sharma returned to form with a stunning 76-run knock of 45 balls that included 4 fours and 6 sixes, striking at 168.89. Notably, this was his maiden fifty of the ongoing season. Rohit has now scored 158 runs in seven innings this season at an average of 26.33, with a strike rate of 154.90, with a fifty to his name.

Before the game against CSK, Rohit was 59 runs away from the southpaw Dhawan. The southpaw had racked up 6769 runs in 222 IPL matches at an average of 35.25, the strike rate of over 127, with two centuries and 51 fifties and a best score of 106*.

Rohit has 6786 runs under his kitty in 259 innings across 264 matches. All these runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 131.61 and a decent average of 29.63. He also has two centuries and 44 hundreds in IPL history. He also holds the record for joint-most ducks in the cash-rich league's history.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting stalwart Virat Kohli leads the most runs chart with 8,326 runs, averaging 39.27 and a strike rate of 132.26, with eight centuries and 59 fifties. His best score is 113*.