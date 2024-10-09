ETV Bharat / sports

Watch: Rohit Sharma Stops Car On Busy Road, Wishes Female Fan On Her Birthday Ahead Of IND vs NZ Test Series

Rohit Sharma's heartwarming gesture on Wednesday went viral on social media after he stopped his car on a busy road to wish his female friend.

Hyderabad: Indian ODI and Test captain, Rohit Sharma's heartwarming gesture received a lot of love from his fans as he stopped his car, rolled down his window, and wished a female fan who mentioned she was celebrating her birthday while returning from a training session in Mumbai on Wednesday, October 9, 2024.

The T20 World Cup-winning skipper was seen driving his blue luxury car when hundreds of fans gathered around him and the cricketer took the time to wave and admit their enthusiasm. In a heartwarming moment, Rohit With a smile, he shook her hand with her female fans, making her day unforgettable, and wished her a happy birthday.

A fan was heard in a viral video clip saying, “We love you, sir.” "Thank you," said the fan, who was thrilled to bits.

The right-hand batter has started his preparation for the upcoming three-Test series against New Zealand from October 16. He was seen doing light workouts at a training facility in Mumbai.

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee is likely to announce the squad for the three-Test series against New Zealand this week. The first Test of the series will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru while the second Test will be played in Pune and the final Test will be held in Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium.

Recently, Rohit led India to a 2-0 win over Bangladesh in a Test series last month.

