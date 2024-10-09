Watch: Rohit Sharma Stops Car On Busy Road, Wishes Female Fan On Her Birthday Ahead Of IND vs NZ Test Series

Hyderabad: Indian ODI and Test captain, Rohit Sharma's heartwarming gesture received a lot of love from his fans as he stopped his car, rolled down his window, and wished a female fan who mentioned she was celebrating her birthday while returning from a training session in Mumbai on Wednesday, October 9, 2024.

The T20 World Cup-winning skipper was seen driving his blue luxury car when hundreds of fans gathered around him and the cricketer took the time to wave and admit their enthusiasm. In a heartwarming moment, Rohit With a smile, he shook her hand with her female fans, making her day unforgettable, and wished her a happy birthday.

A fan was heard in a viral video clip saying, “We love you, sir.” "Thank you," said the fan, who was thrilled to bits.

The right-hand batter has started his preparation for the upcoming three-Test series against New Zealand from October 16. He was seen doing light workouts at a training facility in Mumbai.

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee is likely to announce the squad for the three-Test series against New Zealand this week. The first Test of the series will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru while the second Test will be played in Pune and the final Test will be held in Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium.

Recently, Rohit led India to a 2-0 win over Bangladesh in a Test series last month.