Rohit Sharma Steps In Support Of ODI Cricket's Future

Hyderabad: India captain Rohit Sharma feels that ODI cricket can still be sustainable in the current era of the sport, where quickfire high totals in T20 cricket are more celebrated, both in international fixtures and franchise leagues.

In a chat with former Australia skipper Michael Clarke on the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast, Rohit recalled the intensity his team faced during the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy campaign, highlighting how 50-over cricket has always imposed tough challenges, unlike another format of the game.

Rohit emphasised that despite the growing popularity and high frequency of T20 cricket in the current setup, ODI cricket remains one of the most respected formats of the game. He explained that his connection to the 50-over format runs deep, stemming from his formative years as a cricketer.

"I know there has been lot of talk about one-day cricket being questioned. Whether it's a sustainable format or not. Look, we have all grown up watching the 50-over World Cup. ICC Champions Trophy, when we played those games. Those were high-intensity games. I know it is very longer, because people are watching T20 cricket. But, 50-over cricket has its own challenge," Rohit said.

Rohit Sharma contributed 180 runs in five games to guide India to its third Champions Trophy 2025 triumph, the most by any side. He was adjudged as Player of the Match for his 76-run knock off 83 balls in the final against New Zealand that proved crucial in securing the title for India.

When it comes to ODIs, Rohit has long been one of India’s most prolific batters. In his 273 appearances, he has amassed 11,138 runs—an achievement that reflects his consistency and impact in the format, as also seen in India’s 2023 ODI World Cup campaign.