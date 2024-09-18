Retirement Has Become A Joke These Days, Remarks Rohit Sharma

Hyderabad: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has ruled out any chance of him withdrawing his retirement from the T20Is. Rohit also made a cheeky remark on the current retirement scene in international cricket. The right-handed batter has claimed that retirement has become a joke nowadays.

"Retirement has become a joke these days in world cricket, people announce retirement but then return to play just like that. Yes, it hasn't happened in India a lot. However, I have been observing players from other countries. They announce retirement but then return and play cricket. You don't get to understand whether someone has retired or not," Rohit Sharma said in an interaction with JioCinema.

Rohit bid farewell to the T20Is after India won the T20 World Cup a few months back. India won the World Cup held in the USA and West Indies under the leadership of Rohit. He and Kohli bid farewell to the format after the conclusion of the tournament.

“I am very clear. That was it. It was the perfect time for me to say goodbye to the format. I started playing this format for India, I made my debut in ODIs but straightaway went on to play T20 World Cup in 2007. We won that. I have now won another World Cup," he added.

Rohit played 159 T20Is in his career and has amassed 4231 runs including five hundreds and 32 fifties. The Indian skipper will now have his eyes set on the Champions Trophy which is scheduled to be played in February-March 2025. After missing out on an opportunity to win the World Cup 2023, the team will be looking to lift the Champions Trophy.