Rohit Sharma Promises Dinner To Axar Patel After Dropping Catch On Hat-trick Ball

Dubai: Axar Patel contributed with two wickets in India’s win over Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy. The left-arm spinner was on a hat-trick during India’s fixture against Bangladesh. However, Rohit Sharma spilt a catch in the slips which prevented Axar from taking three wickets in a row. In the post-match presentation, Rohit stated that he will compensate for the dropped catch by taking out Axar for dinner.

Axar was introduced into the attack in the ninth over and wreaked havoc. He dismissed Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Mushfiqur Rahim on two consecutive deliveries. On the hat-trick ball, Axar bowled a delivery in the line of off-stump which turned away from the batter. Jaker Ali was on the strike and he nicked it towards the slips. However, Rohit who was fielding there dropped the catch. The catch didn’t cost much for India as they won the contest by six wickets eventually.

After the match, the right-handed batter admitted that he should have taken the catch.

“I may take him for a dinner tomorrow. That was an easy catch, I should have taken that catch, the standards I have set standing in the slips but these things happen,” Rohit was quoted as saying in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Riding on Towhid Hridoy's hundred, Bangladesh posted 228 while batting first. Mohammed Shami picked five wickets while Harshit Rana and Axar Patel picked three and two wickets respectively. India chased the target with six wickets in hand as Shubman Gill scored a century. Rishad Hossain picked a couple of wickets for Bangladesh.