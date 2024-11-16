ETV Bharat / sports

Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh Blessed With Baby Boy: Sources

Hyderabad: India cricket team captain Rohit Sharma and his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Friday, November 15, 2024. The couple, who are already parents to their daughter Samaira, born in 2018, are yet to officially share the joyous news with their fans and followers.

Rohit took a paternity break to be by his wife’s side for the birth of their son, missing training sessions in Australia ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), which is scheduled to start on November 22 in Perth.

It was only recently, amidst the uncertainty surrounding Rohit's participation in the first Test in Perth, that the news became public when he spoke about the same during the post-match press conference after India's embarrassing series defeat to New Zealand.

As Rohit and Ritika celebrate the arrival of their new family member, whether the Indian skipper will join the team in time for the series opener remains a question. His absence could pose challenges for Team India, especially after their humiliating whitewash at home, but the joy of welcoming a new guest takes precedence. During this crucial series, fans and teammates alike will be eager to see if Rohit can balance his family responsibilities with his cricketing commitments.