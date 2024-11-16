Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh Blessed With Baby Boy: Sources

Hyderabad: India cricket team captain Rohit Sharma and his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Friday, November 15, 2024. The couple, who are already parents to their daughter Samaira, born in 2018, are yet to officially share the joyous news with their fans and followers.
Rohit took a paternity break to be by his wife’s side for the birth of their son, missing training sessions in Australia ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), which is scheduled to start on November 22 in Perth.
It was only recently, amidst the uncertainty surrounding Rohit's participation in the first Test in Perth, that the news became public when he spoke about the same during the post-match press conference after India's embarrassing series defeat to New Zealand.
As Rohit and Ritika celebrate the arrival of their new family member, whether the Indian skipper will join the team in time for the series opener remains a question. His absence could pose challenges for Team India, especially after their humiliating whitewash at home, but the joy of welcoming a new guest takes precedence. During this crucial series, fans and teammates alike will be eager to see if Rohit can balance his family responsibilities with his cricketing commitments.
Despite being away from the team, the opening batter is making sure to keep himself ready for the all-important Test series as he was spotted practising in the nets in Mumbai.
While addressing the media ahead of India's departure to Australia, head coach Gautam Gambhir also mentioned that there was no confirmation of Rohit Sharma’s availability for the Perth Test but remained hopeful.
However, it has also emerged that Rohit Sharma might be heading to play the first Test in Perth if things go according to plan back home. The BCCI will ensure all arrangements are in place to take India's captain in the eleventh hour to go down under.