Rohit Sharma Reveals Romantic Story Behind Proposing To Ritika Sajdeh

Hyderabad: India ODI skipper Rohit Sharma recently shared an anecdote on how he proposed to his wife Ritika Sajdeh, providing details on his romantic proposal. The right-handed batter spilt the beans during a conversation with former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra on the YouTube channel "Who's The Boss?". The cricketer took the listeners through his love story, narrating how he pulled off a surprise for Ritika under the pretence of getting ice cream.

The cricket star walked down memory lane and expressed how his proposal passed through Mumbai’s familiar landmarks on a memorable evening.

“My proposal was quite romantic. I took her to the place where I started playing cricket. We were here only (somewhere along Marine Drive, apparently). She had brought food from home. We ate it. So, I was just sitting. Then I told her let's go out to eat ice cream, I'm bored,” the Indian captain told in the conversation.

“It was a ground, and it was pitch dark, and she didn't realise it was a ground. Then I had already told my friend to set up something there at the ground and just be there to capture the moment. We parked the car. Then I went on my knees, in the middle of the pitch. Then, I proposed to her," he added.

Rohit tied the knot with Ritika on December 13, 2025. The couple has a daughter named Samaira and Ahaan. Samaira is six years old, while Ahaan was born in 2024.

Rohit has already stepped away from the two formats of the sport. He retired from the T20Is after India’s title triumph in the World Cup last year, held in the USA and the Caribbean. He also stepped away from the longest format ahead of India’s ongoing Test series against England.

Rohit has amassed 4231 T20I runs with an average of 32.05, including five hundreds. He has also scored 4301 runs in Test cricket with an average of 40.57.

Rohit has won two ICC trophies as a captain. The Indian team won the T20 World Cup 2024 held in the USA and the West Indies. A year later, they emerged triumphant in the Champions Trophy 2025 in India.

After the retirement of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill has taken over the reins of the Indian Test team. In T20Is, Suryakumar Yadav took over the leadership role from the series against England held this year.