Rohit Sharma Reveals One Fact About Instagram On His Phone

Hyderabad: A week after his retirement from Test cricket, former skipper Rohit Sharma revealed that he does not have Instagram on his phone in a video posted by A Century Of Stories on their official YouTube handle on Wednesday, May 21.

Rohit Sharma drew curtains on his illustrious Test career by posting a story on his Instagram handle on May 7. There were circulating in the media that he was likely to captain the Indian cricket team in the upcoming Test tour to England, starting June 20.

The drama unfolded during 'The FIRST Game Show' conducted by Mumbai Indians' sponsor where Suryakumar Yadav and Mitchell Santner marked their presentee in the show.

In the show, Rohit was asked a question: "Mitchell Santner's Instagram bio describes him as full-time .... Surprisingly, he hasn't written cricketer. What other sport does his bio allude to?"

Rohit answered correctly saying - "Golfer". He even went on to tell Mitchell Santner, who was sitting beside him, that it was actually shown on TV and hence he knows his bio. In between these conversation, the 38-year-old Indian revealed that he doesn't have Instagram on his phone.