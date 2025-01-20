Rohit Sharma Returns To Ranji Trophy After Nine Years; Named In Squad Against Jammu And Kashmir

Mumbai: India captain and star batter Rohit Sharma will play under skipper Ajinkya Rahane for Mumbai in their next Ranji Trophy game against Jammu and Kashmir. The game will mark the return of Rohit Sharma to the Ranji Trophy, the premier domestic champions, after nine long years.
The Mumbai Cricket Association announced the squad for the upcoming match against J and K to be played at the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) ground in Mumbai from January 23 to 26. Rohit’s last Ranji Trophy appearance came against Uttar Pradesh in November 2015.
Rohit had already made clear that he would play Ranji Trophy during the press conference held to announce India's ODI squad against England and for the Champions Trophy.
Apart from Rohit, young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, who shone in the five-match series against Australia, will also play for Mumbai, the domestic giants.
Star India batter Shreyas Iyer is to be part of the 17-member squad picked by the Mumbai selectors led by Sanjay Patil and with Rohit, Ajinkya, Jaiswal and Shreyas, Mumbai batting looks solid and it could be a nightmare for JK bowlers.
India allrounder Shivam Dube and crisis man Siddesh Lad have the Mumbai batting lineup even stronger.
The bowling attack will be led by Shardul Thakur, popularly known as Lord Thakur, and will comprise the likes of Mohit Awasthi, Royston Dias, Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian.
Hardik Tamore and Akash Anand have been picked as wicket-keepers in the 17-member squad.