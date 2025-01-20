ETV Bharat / sports

Rohit Sharma Returns To Ranji Trophy After Nine Years; Named In Squad Against Jammu And Kashmir

Mumbai: India captain and star batter Rohit Sharma will play under skipper Ajinkya Rahane for Mumbai in their next Ranji Trophy game against Jammu and Kashmir. The game will mark the return of Rohit Sharma to the Ranji Trophy, the premier domestic champions, after nine long years.

The Mumbai Cricket Association announced the squad for the upcoming match against J and K to be played at the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) ground in Mumbai from January 23 to 26. Rohit’s last Ranji Trophy appearance came against Uttar Pradesh in November 2015.

Rohit had already made clear that he would play Ranji Trophy during the press conference held to announce India's ODI squad against England and for the Champions Trophy.

Apart from Rohit, young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, who shone in the five-match series against Australia, will also play for Mumbai, the domestic giants.