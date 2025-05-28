Rohit Sharma Personally Requests BCCI, Gambhir To Retain 2 ICC Titles-Winning Coach In Support Staff

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricket team fielding coach T Dilip, is all set to rejoin the national setup after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) extended his contract for 1 year. Dillip was the member of support staff led by Rahul Dravid that helped Rohit Sharma-led Team India to clinch 2024 T20 World Cup in Barbados.

According to the Cricbuzz report, the Hyderabad-based coach, who worked for close to a year under Gautam Gambhir, has been offered a one-year temporary extension. He will accompany the Indian team on their tour of England next month for a five-match Test series, starting June 20.

Originally, Dilip's contract was until May, and it was believed that the BCCI would not renew it. It was actually presumed that assistant coach Abhishek Nayar and Dilip along with a few other members of the support staff were explicitly told by a BCCI official that their contracts will not be renewed.

With the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from T20I and Test cricket, head coach Gautam Gambhir reportedly set himself up to play a more influential role. It is believed that the head coach preferred a compact and pruned support staff and considered to be a potential reason behind Abhishek Nayar and T Dilip's sacking along with a couple other members of the coaching staff.

Following his termination, during the IPL 2025, Abhishek Nayar joined his former franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with whom he won the coveted trophy last year.

However, Dilip's case was different. Sources say Rohit, despite announcing his retirement from Test cricket, personally requested Gambhir to retain Dilip. Ryan ten Doeschate, who was initially expected to replace him, will remain as an assistant coach.

Meanwhile, the India A team, along with a few members of the Test squad, have arrived in England. Except for Akash Deep, all players have checked into the team hotel in Kent. Akash Deep was part of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2025 and with the team during the game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Tuesday. He is expected to join the squad within the next couple of days, well ahead of the first unofficial Test between India A and England Lions, scheduled from May 30 to June 2 in Canterbury. The main Indian Test squad is set to depart from Mumbai on June 6.