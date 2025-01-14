Rohit Sharma To Join Mumbai Ranji Team's Practice Session

Hyderabad: Amidst the concerns regarding Rohit Sharma’s poor form, the Indian skipper has informed the Mumbai team management that he will be joining the squad for the practice session of the Ranji Trophy which is scheduled to be held on Tuesday Morning at Wankhede stadium.

The right-handed batter has started practising at the MCA-BKC ground for the upcoming Champions Trophy according to a report by the Indian Express. Mumbai will be preparing at centre-wicket for their fixture against Jammu and Kashmir in the Ranji Trophy. The report further mentions that Rohit is still pondering upon the decision to play the Ranji Trophy fixture for Mumbai and hasn’t conveyed his availability yet.

“He will be coming for practice sessions with the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team and it is still not decided whether he will be playing the next Ranji Trophy game against J&K. He will inform the MCA in due course,” a source in the MCA informed, quoted Indian Express.

Rohit last played against Uttar Pradesh with the Mumbai team in 2015. The 37-year-old had a poor run of form in the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia and registered scores of 3,9, 10, 3, and 6 runs across four Test matches averaging around 10.93. He then opted out of the last Test which also sparked discussion around his retirement from Test cricket.

Earlier, India head coach Gautam Gambhir had emphasised the importance of the Indian cricketers playing in domestic cricket and said that he would want everyone to play domestic cricket.

“I would always like everyone to play domestic cricket. That is how much importance domestic cricket needs to be given. Not only one game, but if they are available and have the commitment to play red-ball cricket, everyone should play domestic cricket. It’s as simple as it can get. If you don’t give importance to domestic cricket, you will never get the desired players that you want in Test cricket,” Gambhir had said in a press conference after India’s series defeat.