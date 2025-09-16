ETV Bharat / sports

Rohit Sharma Trains With Mumbai Boys: Gifts Bat To India Under-19 Captain

Hyderabad: India skipper Rohit Sharma, who has bid adieu to the Test and T20Is, practised hard ahead of the three-match ODI series against Australia in October. On Tuesday, September 16, he practised with Ayush Mhatre, who was India’s Under-19 captain in the bilateral series against England, and Sarfaraz Khan in Mumbai. The photos of the same are going viral on social media, and Rohit is getting a lot of praise for his heartwarming gesture.

The photos won many hearts

Both the young batters from Mumbai, Ayush and Sarfaraz, have also shared their photo with the ‘hitman’ on their Instagram account. The 38-year-old gifted Ayush a bat and also taught him the virtues of batting in the nets. Mhatre thanked Rohit Sharma for his gift on social media with the caption 'It is not just a gift, but an inspiration. Thank you Rohit Da.'

Also, Sarfaraz shared a picture of practising in the nets with Rohit.