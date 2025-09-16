Rohit Sharma Trains With Mumbai Boys: Gifts Bat To India Under-19 Captain
Indian batter Rohit Sharma had a training session with the Mumbai-based cricketers and gifted a bat to Ayush Mhatre.
Published : September 16, 2025 at 8:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: India skipper Rohit Sharma, who has bid adieu to the Test and T20Is, practised hard ahead of the three-match ODI series against Australia in October. On Tuesday, September 16, he practised with Ayush Mhatre, who was India’s Under-19 captain in the bilateral series against England, and Sarfaraz Khan in Mumbai. The photos of the same are going viral on social media, and Rohit is getting a lot of praise for his heartwarming gesture.
The photos won many hearts
Both the young batters from Mumbai, Ayush and Sarfaraz, have also shared their photo with the ‘hitman’ on their Instagram account. The 38-year-old gifted Ayush a bat and also taught him the virtues of batting in the nets. Mhatre thanked Rohit Sharma for his gift on social media with the caption 'It is not just a gift, but an inspiration. Thank you Rohit Da.'
Captain Rohit Sharma sharing his experience with Sarfaraz Khan
- Ro, the favourite for all Youngsters. pic.twitter.com/jcuEmJ7RrE
Also, Sarfaraz shared a picture of practising in the nets with Rohit.
Sarafaraz is waiting to get selected in the Indian team
The Indian batter-wicketkeeper made his Test debut at the age of 27 under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma against England in 2024. Since then, he has scored 371 runs in six Tests with an average of 37.10, with a strike rate of 74.94. His career includes one century and three fifties across 11 innings, and the highest score of 150. He last played for India at home against New Zealand at Wankhede in November last year.
Mhatre rising through the ranks
Mhatre captained the India Under-19 team, which recently played a five-match ODI series and two-match Test series against England from June to July. India won the ODI series 3-2, and the Test series ended in a draw. In an otherwise disappointing season, Mhatre was one of the few positives for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season. He scored 240 runs from seven matches with an average of 34.28 and a strike rate of 188.97, including a fifty and a highest score of 94.
Rohit Sharma gifted his bat to Ayush Mhatre.
- Ro, an Inspiration to youngsters. pic.twitter.com/cfiHgdnBOk
The star Indian duo of Rohit and Virat Kohli have retired from the Tests and T20Is, but they will be in action against Australia from October 19 in the three-match ODI series.