Rohit Sharma Surpasses MS Dhoni To Register Most Consecutive Wins By An Indian Skipper In ICC Events

Dubai: Rohit Sharma led India to the ICC Champions trophy 2025 as the team beat New Zealand by four wickets at the Dubai International Stadium. India won the third tournament title after winning the 2002 and 2013 editions in the past. With the team clinching the silverware, skipper Rohit Sharma etched his name in the record books on Sunday in the title decider.

He became the Indian skipper with the most consecutive wins in the ICC events, surpassing the previous record of MS Dhoni. Rohit has now led his team to 13 consecutive wins in the ICC events, starting from the 2023 ODI World Cup. Under his captaincy, the team stayed unbeaten in the 2024 T20 World Cup and won the Champions Trophy without suffering any defeats as well.

Eight victories in the T20 World Cup 2024

India started their tournament campaign with wins over Ireland, Pakistan and USA in the group stage. Men in Blue followed it up by beating Afghanistan, Bangaldesh and Australia in Super Eight. India slayed England by 68 runs in the semifinals and won with a margin of seven runs in the title decider.

Rohit Sharma was the leading run-getter for the Indian team, scoring 257 runs from eight innings with an average of 36.71. Arshdeep Singh was the leading wicket-taker with 17 scalps from eight innings with a bowling average of 12.64.

Five triumphs in the Champions Trophy 2025

After being crowned as the Champions in the T20 World Cup 2024, the Indian side continued their undefeated streak in this marquee tournament as well. They beat Bangladesh and Pakistan in the first two matches with the same margin of six wickets. Men in Blue then went on to beat New Zealand by 44 runs and followed it up with a four-wicket victory against Australia.

In the title decider against New Zealand, India chased down the target of 252 with four wickets in hand. Shreyas Iyer scored 243 runs from five innings with an average of 48.60. Varun Chakravarthy and Mohammed Shami were the leading wicket-takers for the Indian team, with nine wickets each.