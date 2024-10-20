IND vs NZ 1st Test: Rohit Sharma Provides Major Injury Update On Rishabh Pant In Press Conference

Bengaluru: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has come up with a crucial update regarding the injury of Rishabh Pant in the press conference ahead of the second Test of the series between India and New Zealand. Pant suffered a blow to his knee on Day 2 of the Bengaluru Test and he walked off the field subsequently. The left-handed batter came out to bat in the second innings and played a knock of 99 but was unable to field as a wicketkeeper.

At the post-match press conference after the conclusion of the Bengaluru Test, Rohit said that the team management should be extra careful with him.

"Yeah, look, about his injury, he has had a massive operation on his leg, so we all know what we went through. It is just about being a little careful of where he's at and what he is to us. Even when he was batting, he was not comfortably running. He was only trying to put the ball into the stands but again, with someone like him, we need to be extra careful," said Rohit.

"He is someone who has minor surgeries, one big surgery on his knee and he went through a lot of trauma, to be honest. It is just about being extra careful, not careful. When you are keeping, you have to bend every ball with your knee going down and with the wicket being what it was, we thought it was right for him to stay inside and get ready for the next one," Rohit added.

New Zealand dished out an impressive performance in the first Test of the series and created history by inking the first triumph on Indian soil after 36 years. Tom Latham and Co. defeated the opposition by eight wickets. India and New Zealand will now lock horns in the second Test on October 24.