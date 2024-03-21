Rohit Sharma on Customised Training, Did Not Take Part in Practice Game

Published : 3 hours ago

Rohit Sharma did not take part in the practice game on Wednesday. Instead, the Mumbai Indians star batter focused on his customized training method.

Mumbai: Five time Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians on Wednesday revealed that star batter and former skipper Rohit Sharma, who is on a customised training, did not take part in the practice game.

According to an statement issued by Mumbai Indians on late Wednesday night, "Rohit Sharma who joined the squad on Monday, is on a customized training program that involves simulated net sessions, mobility and strength and conditioning sessions, for the past three days, hence stayed back in Mumbai to focus on his pre-season program."

"Rohit did not take part in the practice game held today (on Wednesday)," it added. According to Mumbai Indians, the team hosted their practice game behind closed doors prior to their travel to Ahmedabad ahead of the IPL 2024 season.

"The team got together for a quick huddle prior to the game, with Mark Boucher, Head Coach, laying down the goals for the practise game and reiterating the long term objectives for the season," the statement added.

Mumbai Indians take on Gujarat Titans in their first game of the 17th season of the cash rich league. The game will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and begins at 7.30 PM.

Rohit Sharma is the Indian captain in all the formats and led the Indian team to a memorable 4-1 Test series win against England.

