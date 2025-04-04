Rohit Sharma On Cusp Of Major Record Ahead Of LSG vs MI Clash

Lucknow: Rohit Sharma needs four more sixes to become the second player to score 250 sixes for Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday, April 4, 2025 during the game against Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here.

Rohit Sharma has scored 246 sixes while playing for Mumbai Indians so far and is just 4 maximums away from achieving the rare feat.

Rohit Sharma, who holds the record for hitting most sixes in T20s by an Indian, has amassed 230 sixes for MI in 215 Indian Premier League (IPL) matches while 16 sixes have come in 9 Champions League Twenty20 games.

Before Rohit, only Kieron Pollard has managed to attain the feat, having score 258 sixes playing for Mumbai Indians that include 223 sixes in IPL and 35 in CLT20.

Currently, Rohit Sharma is currently the player with second most sixes in IPL. He has overall amassed 281 sixes in 260 IPL matches and is only behind Chris Gayle who holds the record for most sixes in IPL history with 357 maximums. The 38-year-old has also racked up 16 sixes in Champions League T20.

In the ongoing edition, Rohit has managed just 21 runs from three innings and is yet to find his mojo. However, Pollard, a long-time teammate of Rohit and Mumbai Indians' current batting coach, reminded everyone of the opener's illustrious record and recent heroics ahead of the game against LSG and is hopeful of him coming with a stunning knock in the upcoming game.

"He is a legend of the game in his own right," Pollard was quoted as saying by ICC. "He has forged his name in history across formats and situations. A couple of low scores don't define him."

"He has earned the right to enjoy his cricket now and not be pressurised. Let's not judge too quickly. We'll be singing his praises again soon enough," he added.