Rohit Sharma Became Oldest Skipper To Lift T20 World Cup; First Captain To Secure 50 T20I Wins

Hyderabad: As India locked horns with South Africa in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, history was created by Men in Blue by winning their second T20 World Cup after the inaugural edition in 2007. But, this is not only an opportunity for the team to make the occasion special but skipper Rohit Sharma also etched his name in the history books by becoming the oldest captain to win the T20 World Cup.

After winning the inaugural edition in 2007, India had an opportunity to win the title for the second time. In 2007, legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni became the youngest captain to win the marquee tournament as he led the team to the trophy at the age of 26 years. Now, 17 years later, Rohit led the team towards a glory run at the age of 37. The Indian side was unbeaten throughout the tournament and they continued their winning momentum in the summit clash as well.

Rohit contributed in the batting unit with solid knocks against Australia and England respectively while star batter Suryakumar Yadav also played a crucial part in the team’s tournament journey.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, the beast with the ball in his hand picked crucial wickets for the team and also bowled a teriffic spell in the death overs for the bowling side while pacer Arshdeep Singh also troubled the opposition batters with his left-arm seam in the competition. Kuldeep Yadav was consistent in taking wickets throughout the tournament utilising the Caribbean surfaces which usually help the spinners.

Rohit also scripted history by becoming the first skipper to register 50 T20I victories in international cricket. He overtook Pakistan skipper Babar Azam in the previous fixture in terms of most wins in T20 internationals while leading the team after the victory against England in the second semi-final played at Guyana.

Rohit was in brilliant form in the last couple of matches against England and Australia respectively. Also, the team slayed their opponents by scoring highest total in a T20 World Cup final and won the thrilling encounter.