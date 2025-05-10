Explained: Why Rohit Sharma Missed Out On Opportunity Of Scripting Record With Test Retirement?

Hyderabad: Indian batter Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket on Wednesday providing a heart-breaking update for his fans in the country and across the globe. The right-handed batter scored 4301 runs from 116 innings in Test cricket with an average of 40.57. Rohit- one of the star batters in the Indian cricket team, took retirement ahead of the Test series against England starting from June 20. However, he missed out on an opportunity to become the Indian batter to hit most sixes in Test cricket.

Rohit also captained the Indian Test team leading them to 12 victories from the 24 matches the team played under his leadership. The team suffered nine defeats under his captaincy while three matches ended in a draw. The 38-year-old has a win percentage of 50 as Test captain of the Indian team.

Rohit Sharma captained India in 24 Test matches (ETV Bharat)

Rohit might have been India’s highest six-hitter in Tests

Indian batter Rohit Sharma missed out on an opportunity to become the Indian batter to hit most sixes. While Virender Sehwag has hit 90 sixes in his career spanning 103 Tests and 8503 runs. At the time of his retirement, Rohit had hit 88 sixes from 116 innings. Thus, he was just three sixes away from etching his name in the record books.

Rohit Sharma was three sixes away from a Test record (ETV Bharat)

He might have reached 91 sixes with three more maximums in his Test career. However, the Indian opener missed out on the opportunity as he stepped away from Test cricket. The 38-year-old was playing for Mumbai Indians in the recently suspended Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Rohit’s retirement from T20Is

The former Indian captain announced his retirement from the shortest format of the game after India's triumph in the T20 World Cup 2024. He amassed 4231 runs from 159 T20Is with a strike rate of 140.89. In total, he has hit 205 sixes in the 50-over cricket making him the batter with most sixes across the globe in the shortest format of the game.

Rohit Sharma in ODIs

Although the right-handed batter has stepped away from the Test and T20Is, he continues to play and captain the Indian national side in the 50-over cricket. He has racked up 11168 from 273 ODI fixtures so far with an average of 48.76 and a strike rate of 92.80. He has smashed 344 sixes so far and is placed second in the list of batters with most sixes in ODIs.

Rohit in IPL 2025

This season of the IPL was suspended for one week by the BCCI yesterday. However, Rohit had a decent outing in the tournament amassing 300 runs from 11 matches with an average of 30 and a strike rate of 152.28. Notably, Rohit had led Mumbai Indians to five titles in the history of the IPL making them one of the most successful franchises in league cricket.