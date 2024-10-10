Rohit Sharma Meets Sarfaraz Khan's Brother Musheer Khan In Mumbai After His Road Accident

New Delhi (India): Indian captain Rohit Sharma met young gun and rising batting sensation Musheer Khan, as he continues to recover from injuries sustained during a road accident.

Musheer, the younger brother of star India Sarfaraz Khan, sustained a "fracture in the neck region" after his road mishap[ on the outskirts of Lucknow in September-end while traveling to the Ekana Stadium for Irani Cup clash. This accident caused him to miss out on the Irani Cup match for Ranji Trophy champions Mumbai against the Rest of India. He is also going to miss first two of his side's Ranji Trophy matches, with tournament starting from Friday onwards.

Musheer did confirm that he was fine after the accident, and was taken to the Mumbai for the evaluation but had to watch from the sidelines as his brother played a crucial role in Mumbai's first Irani Cup title win in 27 years. Sarfaraz who was released from the Test squad, scored a match-winning double century which he went on to dedicate to Musheer.

Musheer took to Instagram, posting a picture of him wearing a neck brace, along with India Test captain Rohit Sharma and his father Naushad Khan.

The 19-year-old Musheer made a name for himself as a part of India's U19 World Cup runners-up squad. He emerged as the second-highest run-getter in the tournament with 360 runs in seven matches at an average of 60.00, with two centuries and a fifty. His best score was 131. However, his side lost to Australia in the final.

Since then, Musheer has made rapid strides in first-class cricket for Mumbai since his debut in 2022. In nine matches and 15 innings, Musheer has scored 716 runs at an average of 51.14, with three centuries and a fifty. His best score is 203*.

Musheer has displayed a fine temparement and ability to score on the biggest stages when the lights shine bright on him, with a double hundred in Ranji Trophy quarterfinals, a fifty in Ranji semifinal and a century in the final during the last season. He also hit a century on his Duleep Trophy debut for India B side in September. (With agency inputs)