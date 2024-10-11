India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma Might Miss First Test In Border Gavaskar Trophy

Hyderabad: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is likely to miss the opening Test fixture of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 according to a report published by news agency PTI. According to the report, he has conveyed to the chief selector and top official of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that he would not participate in the Test match which will start on November 22 in Perth.

The 37-year-old Rohit has cited the personal matter saying he is dealing with it currently and might opt out of the Perth Test if the issue remains. However, any official confirmation is yet to be made by the BCCI.

"In case, the personal issue is sorted before the start of the series, he might play all five Tests. We will get to know more in coming days," PTI quoted a source within the BCCI as saying.

As Rohit is retired from the T20Is he is away from the action with India playing against the T20I series. Earlier, he led India's 2-0 series win over Bangladesh in the Tests.

After the Perth Test, the second fixture will be played at the Adelaide Oval from December 6. The Gabba Test will commence on December 14. The fourth one will be the Boxing Day Test at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 26. The fifth and final; Test of the series will be on January 3.

Rohit has played seven Tests in Australia racking up 408 runs with an average of 31.38 with three fifties. Under his captaincy, India are looking to secure a berth in the third successive World Test Championships (WTC) Final after 2021 and 2023. They are going strong to grab the top spot with 98 points in the WTC standings.