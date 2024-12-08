Rohit Sharma Joins Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni In Unwanted List As Captain

Adelaide: Following their humiliating whitewash at home against New Zealand and now a defeat in the second Test against Australia in Adelaide has put Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has joined the unwanted list featuring elite cricketers in the likes of MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, who have lost most Test matches on the trot as captain of Indian men's cricket team.

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team suffered a massive defeat against Australia in the day-night (Pink Ball Test) by 10 wickets which eventually emerged as the shortest-ever Test match between the said two teams.

India have now lost four consecutive Tests under Rohit's leadership. There are several numbers of captains who have lost four Test matches in a row. Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Datta Gaekwad and MK Pataudi are the five others to have lost 4 or more Test matches in a row as an India captain.

India captains who have lost 4 or more Test matches in a row

6 MAK Pataudi (1967-68)

5 Sachin Tendulkar (1999-00)

4 Datta Gaekwad (1959)

4 MS Dhoni (2011)

4 MS Dhoni (2014)

4 Virat Kohli (2020-21)

4 Rohit Sharma (2024)*

Virat Kohli was the last Indian captain to lose four Test matches on the trot. Under Kohli, India lost one against Australia (BGT, Adelaide), two Test matches vs New Zealand, and one against England in the 2020-21 season.