India Captain Rohit Sharma and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Visit Siddhivinayak Temple Along With T20 World Cup Trophy

Mumbai (Maharashtra): India captain Rohit Sharma and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai on August 21.

The duo also carried the coveted T20 World Cup 2024 trophy along with them. Rohit and Jay sought the blessings of Lord Ganesha during their visit to the temple after winning the T20 World Cup. Rohit and Jay were spotted in pink-coloured stoles after completing the 'Darshan'.

A 'pooja' and 'arti' were performed in the temple for India’s T20 World Cup triumph. The trophy arrived in India for the first time after 2007 courtesy of India’s title run. India’s performance in the T20 World Cup ensured a title for them and they were welcomed with huge fanfare. Also, the Indian team met w Prime Minister Narendra Modi after their historic triumph in the ICC event.

India outplayed South Africa by seven runs in a thrilling final. South Africa was on the verge of a victory but the Indian bowlers pulled back the game in their favour with superb bowling in the death overs. The Indian players were very emotional after lifting the silverware. Captain Rohit and star batter Virat Kohli bid adieu to the shortest format of the game and signed off their career after a World Cup win.

Rohit was the leading run-scorer for the Indian side scoring 257 runs from eight matches with an average of 36.71. Pacer Arshdeep Singh picked 17 wickets in the tournament while pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah scalped 15 wickets throughout the tournament.