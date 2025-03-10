Special 76: Story Of Connection Between Rohit And Kohli In Last Two ICC Event Finals

Hyderabad: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen dancing and jumping with joy after India’s victory over New Zealand in the final of the Champions Trophy by four wickets. There was a time when there were discussions around the clashes between the two star players. The fan clubs of both the players are often seen engaged in a heated argument on social media. However, the duo has shown camaraderie in the recent year, celebrating the wickets of the opposition batters and sharing a warm hug whenever the team performed excellently in the ICC event.

Also, after the conclusion of the final, the two pulled out a dandiya celebration using stumps as dandiya sticks. However, both of them also share a special connection with the number 76. Kohli showcased brilliant batting skills in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024 and played a match-winning knock, while Rohit shone in the title decider of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Special 76: Connection Between Ro-Ko

It is a rare occurrence when two star players of the same team play crucial knocks in two different matches, but their scores are the same. Rohit and Kohli share a unique connection. Kohli played a knock of 76 runs from 59 deliveries in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024 against South Africa to help the team post a total of 176/7.

In the final of the Champions Trophy on Sunday, Rohit carved a knock of 76 runs from 83 deliveries laced with seven boundaries and three sixes. Thus, both the cricketers scored 76 runs in the final of the ICC events on both the occasions where the team clinched the title.

India won the third Champions Trophy title after winning the tournament in 2002 and 2017. India were the joint winners, along with Sri Lanka in the 2002 edition under the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly. In 2017, India lifted the silverware under the leadership of MS Dhoni.