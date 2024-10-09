ETV Bharat / sports

Back Then Rohit Sharma Ignored MS Dhoni’s Advice; Story Of Hitman’s Maiden Double Hundred In ODIs

Rohit Sharma had ignored former Indian skipper MS Dhoni’s advice when he scored his first double hundred in ODIs.

File Photo: MS Dhoni (Left), Rohit Sharma (Right) (Getty Images and AP)

Hyderabad: The current captain of the Indian cricket team, Rohit Sharma has scored 3 ODI centuries so far in his career. He had hit his first double hundred in the ODI cricket against Australia and has shared an interesting detail about the knock.

Rohit revealed the interesting details during an Instagram Live session with Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. He said that he had ignored advice given by the captain cool MS Dhoni during his knock.

Dhoni’s advice to Rohit

Rohit smashed his first double-century in the fixture against Australia in 2013 in Bengaluru. He opened the innings along with Shikhar Dhawan but the latter was dismissed on a score of 60. After which Virat Kohli was dismissed for a duck while Suresh Raina (28) and Yuvraj Singh (12) walked back to the pavilion soon. India were on 207/4 after 34 overs.

Dhoni walked in to bat at number six. He advised the 37-year-old to play an anchor role and took the responsibility of playing big hits on himself. However, Rohit ignored his advice and played in an aggressive manner to reach the historic milestone.

“During the partnership, he (Dhoni) kept on talking and discussing things with me. He said, ‘You are the set batsman and we want you to bat till the 50th over and I will be the one who takes chances.'"

Rohit played a knock of 209 runs from 158 deliveries laced with 12 boundaries and six sixes. His knock helped India secure a 57-run win.

Rohit’s double centuries

Rohit has amassed three double hundreds so far in his ODI career. He smashed his second double ton in 2014 against Sri Lanka in Kolkata. He played a knock of 264 runs at the Eden Gardens. He then hit his third double-century against Sri Lanka in December 2017. He played a knock of unbeaten 208 runs during the fixture.

Recent ODI World Cup-winning run

Under his leadership, India won the recently concluded T20 World Cup beating South Africa in the final. Rohit led from the front playing some aggressive knocks while opening the innings. He scored 257 runs from eight matches in the tournament with an average of 36.71 and a strike rate of 156.70. The right-handed batter was also the second-highest run-scorer in the competition.

