Rohit Sharma Returns To Form With Record-Breaking Century; Virat Kohli Sucks

Cuttack: India captain Rohit Sharma returned to form with a record-breaking hundred against England at the Barabati International Stadium here on Sunday, February 9, 2025, while Virat Kohli failed yet again. This is Rohit Sharma's second-fastest ODI hundred.

Rohit Sharma raced away to his 32nd ODI Century in just 76 balls, a strike rate of 134.2 with the help of 7 sixes and 9 fours. He reached the landmark with a lofted-off drive shot over mid-on against leg-spinner Adil Rashid, bowling 25.2 over. Notably, Rohit is the player with the third-most ODI centuries. However, he missed out on massive record during the game as he fell 13 runs short of completing his 11,000 ODI runs and becoming only the fourth India batter to attain the milestone.

Rohit Sharma departed for 119 runs off just 90 balls at a staggering strike rate of 132.22 that included 12 fours and 7 sixes. In the process, Rohit achieved a couple of milestones as he became the second leading run-getter for India as an opener, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar. He also rose to the second spot in the player with the most sixes (337*) in the ODI format list, overtaking former West Indies legend Chris Gayle (331).

Apart from this, Rohit also surpassed legendary Indian batter Rahul Dravid in the list of most run-getters in the ODIs. He is now the fourth-highest run-scorer for India in ODIs and is only behind Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly.

On the other hand, former India skipper and veteran batter Virat Kohli failed to impress with the bat as he walked back to the pavilion after scoring just 5 runs which included a boundary on the straight drive. He was dismissed by Adil Rashid after he edged one to the keeper. However, the Indian batters were shocked when the replay showed that the ball had made contact with the bat in a review taken by the visitors.

Fastest ODI 100s for Rohit Sharma (by balls)

63 vs Afghanistan Delhi 2023

76 vs England Cuttack 2025 *

82 vs England Nottingham 2018

82 vs New Zealand Indore 2023

84 vs West Indies Guwahati 2018