ETV Bharat / sports

The Ultimate Jatt: Rohit Sharma Hails Shikhar Dhawan After His Retirement From Cricket

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 22 hours ago

The Indian captain Rohit Sharma hailed his former opening partner Shikhar Dhawan after the latter's retirement from all formats of cricket on Saturday. Rohit called Dhawan as "The Ultimat Jatt" through his social media post as he extended his wishes to the southpaw batter on his retirement.

The Indian captain Rohit Sharma hailed his former opening partner Shikhar Dhawan after the latter's retirement from all formats of cricket on Saturday. Rohit called Dhawan as "The Ultimat Jatt" through his social media post as he extended his wishes to the southpaw batter on his retirement.
Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma (IANS)

Hyderabad: The Indian skipper Rohit Sharma on Sunday called his long-time opening partner Shikhar Dhawan "The Ultimate Jatt". Rohit's reaction came after Dhawan announced his international and domestic cricket retirement through a social media post on Saturday.

Dhawan drew curtains on his illustrious career that saw him flourish becoming one of the best Indian openers, especially in the ODI format, after registering a duck on his international debut in international cricket. He was dismissed on a duck in the T20I game against Australia in 2010.

Rohit shared a series of pictures with Shikhar on his X account, showing their rock-solid bond on and off the field. The 'Hitman' in his caption reflected on the times spent "sharing rooms to sharing lifetime memories on the field" and how having the left-hander by his side made his cricketing journey easier.

"From sharing rooms to sharing lifetime memories on the field. You always made my job easier from the other end. THE ULTIMATE JATT. @SDhawan25," wrote Rohit on his X handle.

The 39-year-old southpaw batter didn't waste any time and replied to the Indian captain's heartwarming post, saying, "Thanks Bro."

As Rohit started to transition into an opening batter from 2013 onwards, it was the southpaw's brutal starts that would often help him take his time and settle.

Hyderabad: The Indian skipper Rohit Sharma on Sunday called his long-time opening partner Shikhar Dhawan "The Ultimate Jatt". Rohit's reaction came after Dhawan announced his international and domestic cricket retirement through a social media post on Saturday.

Dhawan drew curtains on his illustrious career that saw him flourish becoming one of the best Indian openers, especially in the ODI format, after registering a duck on his international debut in international cricket. He was dismissed on a duck in the T20I game against Australia in 2010.

Rohit shared a series of pictures with Shikhar on his X account, showing their rock-solid bond on and off the field. The 'Hitman' in his caption reflected on the times spent "sharing rooms to sharing lifetime memories on the field" and how having the left-hander by his side made his cricketing journey easier.

"From sharing rooms to sharing lifetime memories on the field. You always made my job easier from the other end. THE ULTIMATE JATT. @SDhawan25," wrote Rohit on his X handle.

The 39-year-old southpaw batter didn't waste any time and replied to the Indian captain's heartwarming post, saying, "Thanks Bro."

As Rohit started to transition into an opening batter from 2013 onwards, it was the southpaw's brutal starts that would often help him take his time and settle.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ROHIT SHARMA ON SHIKHAR DHAWANROHIT SHARMA TWEET ON DHAWANSHIKHAR DHAWAN RETIRESROHIT SHARMA ON DHAWAN RETIREMENTSHIKHAR DHAWAN RETIREMENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Britain Embraces 'Set-jetting' Trend: What Is It Exactly And Why Are Tourists So Eager To Add It To Their Itinerary?

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | MPox: India Needs To Be Alert, Not Alarmed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.