The Ultimate Jatt: Rohit Sharma Hails Shikhar Dhawan After His Retirement From Cricket

Hyderabad: The Indian skipper Rohit Sharma on Sunday called his long-time opening partner Shikhar Dhawan "The Ultimate Jatt". Rohit's reaction came after Dhawan announced his international and domestic cricket retirement through a social media post on Saturday.

Dhawan drew curtains on his illustrious career that saw him flourish becoming one of the best Indian openers, especially in the ODI format, after registering a duck on his international debut in international cricket. He was dismissed on a duck in the T20I game against Australia in 2010.

Rohit shared a series of pictures with Shikhar on his X account, showing their rock-solid bond on and off the field. The 'Hitman' in his caption reflected on the times spent "sharing rooms to sharing lifetime memories on the field" and how having the left-hander by his side made his cricketing journey easier.