Rohit Sharma Faces Allegations Of Disrespecting Indian Flag Over Social Media After Posting New Profile Picture

Hyderabad: The Indian fans praised Rohit Sharma recently when he guided the Indian side to the 2024 T20 World Cup title after a span of 17 years. Also, it was an International Cricket Council (ICC) tournament victory for the Men in Blue after 11 years.

The right-handed batter was lauded for the leadership skills he showed in the marquee tournament. However, the veteran batter is facing heat on social media over his recent profile picture where he is seen planting the Indian flag in Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Amidst all the celebrations, the Mumbaikar drew flak from the Indian fans as they were irked over Rohit changing his profile picture and accused him of disrespecting the Indian flag.

There were many iconic moments in the T20 World Cup title run, but Rohit chose the photo of him planting the Indian flag at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. The fans perceived it as an inappropriate act and blasted the star Indian cricketer over it.

The tricolour was seen touching the ground in the profile photo and that caused the fans to express their annoyance. They even highlighted a clause from the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971: "The flag shall not be allowed intentionally to touch the ground or the floor or trail in water".

Rohit and Virat Kohli retired from the T20Is after the tournament while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also bid farewell to the shortest format. The Indian side is touring Zimbabwe currently, and the five-match T20I series is levelled at 1-1 so far.