Rohit Sharma Expected To Travel To Pakistan For Champions Trophy 2025 Opening Ceremony

Published : Jan 15, 2025, 9:59 AM IST
Published : Jan 15, 2025, 9:59 AM IST

Hyderabad: Although India will play its Champions Trophy matches at a neutral venue -- Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, the Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma is expected to visit the original host country Pakistan to attend the opening ceremony of ICC's marquee event, which is marking its return after an eight-year hiatus, IANS sources said.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is organizing a grand opening ceremony for the Champions Trophy, a customary event that marks the beginning of an ICC tournament. This ceremony is tentatively scheduled for February 16 or 17, depending on the warm-up match itinerary. All team captains are expected to participate in the opening ceremony, as is standard practice for ICC events.

"Indian Team captain will visit Pakistan to attend the opening ceremony of the Champions Trophy as PCB plans the grand event, marking the return of a mega international cricket event to Pakistan after 29 years," sources told IANS.

The Champions Trophy 2025, set to begin on February 19, will be Pakistan’s first major ICC tournament as hosts since the nation co-hosted the 1996 Cricket World Cup with India and Sri Lanka.

The tournament is set to be played in a hybrid format, with Pakistan hosting most of the matches, but all of India's group games and the first semi-final will be played in Dubai. If India qualifies for the final, it will also be moved to Dubai; otherwise, Lahore will host the title clash.

The eight-team event will feature Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, and South Africa, alongside hosts Pakistan.

The tournament will kick off with host Pakistan taking on New Zealand in Karachi while India to play its campaign opener against Bangladesh on February 20. The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan encounter is slated to take place on February 23 in Dubai.

Due to strained political relations, India and Pakistan only compete in international events like the World Cups and Asia Cup and one of the main reasons that India didn't visit the neighbouring country.

