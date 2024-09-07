ETV Bharat / sports

WATCH: Rohit Sharma's Intense Workout Ahead Of India vs Bangladesh Test Series

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 12 hours ago

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is upping the intensity of his fitness regime ahead of the Test series against Bangladesh. A video of Rohit flipping large tyre is doing the rounds on social media. The India-Bangladesh series will start from September 19.

Rohit Sharma viral video
File Photo: Rohit Sharma (ANI)

Hyderabad: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is working hard ahead of the Test series against Bangladesh. The Indian batter is showing a sharp focus in his preparation and fitness. The recent video of Rohit flipping a tyre has showcased just that. The Indian star was seen working hard in the gym and the video went viral on the Internet.

The Indian team will be eyeing to defeat a confident Bangladesh side who will be coming into the back of a 2-0 series win. It was the first Test series for Bangladesh against Pakistan.

Rohit’s gym session

In the video doing rounds on social media, Rohit Sharma was first seen doing running practice. He was then flipping a tyre showing his immense strength. The hard work from the Indian batter was praised by many.

Rohit’s struggle against Bangladesh

Although Rohit is a star performer on the international stage, he has struggled while facing Bangladesh in Test cricket. In three Tests, the Indian opener has amassed 33 runs from the three innings with an average of 11.

The series will start on September 19

The Test series between India and Bangladesh will kick off on September 19. The series will include two Test matches and three T20Is. The series opener will be played in Chennai while the second fixture of the series will commence from September 27. Three T20Is will be played in the series from October 6 to 12. The series will be a part of the World Test Championship.

