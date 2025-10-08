ETV Bharat / sports

Rohit Sharma Stuns Fans With Weight Transformation At Award Show Ahead Of ODI Comeback

Hyderabad: Amidst a lot of chatter going around Rohit Sharma being removed from the leadership role in the ODIs, the 38-year-old has stunned fans with his new look. The former Indian skipper came with a sleek and trim look at the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards in Mumbai. The Mumbai-based cricketer was wearing a maroon blazer at the star-studded event. The function saw the presence of star cricketers like Sunil Gavaskar, Brian Lara, Varun Chakravarthy, Kane Williamson, and Temba Bavuma.

Rohit has already retired from Test cricket and T20Is and was removed from the captaincy in the ODIs as India announced a squad for the series against Australia. Shubman will lead the 15-member squad against Australia in the white-ball series starting from October 19, and Rohit will be playing under the captaincy of the youngster.

Fans were witnessing a leaner frame of Rohit as they compared his old photos with the recent ones. According to a former India assistant coach, Abhishek Nayar, Rohit has shed 10 kg through intense training sessions.