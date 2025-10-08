Rohit Sharma Stuns Fans With Weight Transformation At Award Show Ahead Of ODI Comeback
India batter Rohit Sharma was seen in a lean physical appearance at the CEAT cricketing awards.
Published : October 8, 2025 at 4:04 PM IST|
Updated : October 8, 2025 at 4:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: Amidst a lot of chatter going around Rohit Sharma being removed from the leadership role in the ODIs, the 38-year-old has stunned fans with his new look. The former Indian skipper came with a sleek and trim look at the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards in Mumbai. The Mumbai-based cricketer was wearing a maroon blazer at the star-studded event. The function saw the presence of star cricketers like Sunil Gavaskar, Brian Lara, Varun Chakravarthy, Kane Williamson, and Temba Bavuma.
Rohit has already retired from Test cricket and T20Is and was removed from the captaincy in the ODIs as India announced a squad for the series against Australia. Shubman will lead the 15-member squad against Australia in the white-ball series starting from October 19, and Rohit will be playing under the captaincy of the youngster.
THE TRANSFORMATION OF ROHIT SHARMA IN JUST 1 MONTH. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/lLSVkHLELe— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 7, 2025
Fans were witnessing a leaner frame of Rohit as they compared his old photos with the recent ones. According to a former India assistant coach, Abhishek Nayar, Rohit has shed 10 kg through intense training sessions.
Rohit appeared to be having a gala time during the ceremony. The right-handed batter was seen delighted during his speech. His wife Ritika was also present at the function.
Many fans praised the right-handed batter for his transformation and dedication to the 2027 World Cup, which will be held across South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe.
Unreal transformation from Rohit Sharma in just 1 month. 🤯— Saabir Zafar (@Saabir_Saabu01) October 7, 2025
He has put in a lot of effort into his fitness. 👏#RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/4x5zqcFe5z
Rohit hailed former India head coach Rahul Dravid for creating a winning mindset in the team, which helped them secure wins in last year’s T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy 2025.
"That consistency in thought and execution helped both me and Rahul bhai during the 2024 T20 World Cup and again during the Champions Trophy. Although we didn't cross the line in the 2023 final, the team had already committed to a new way of working. Everyone stuck to that," Rohit said.
"All the players who were part of the Champions Trophy adopted that mindset – how to win games, how to challenge ourselves, how not to take anything for granted. We focused on bringing those qualities into every game," he added.