Rohit Sharma Provides Huge Update On Retirement Following India's Champions Trophy Triumph

Dubai: Following India's Champions Trophy 2025 triumph, India skipper Rohit Sharma has asserted that he is not retiring from the 50-over format.

India secured a nervy win against formidable New Zealand by 4 wickets in the Champions Trophy 2025 final at the Dubai International Stadium here on Sunday, March 9. This is India's record third Champions Trophy title, the most by any team. This is also India's second consecutive ICC tournament triumph after Rohit and Co. clinched the 2024 T20 World Cup in Barbados last year.

"One more thing, I am not going to retire from this format (ODI), just to make sure that no rumours are spread moving forward," Rohit, who hails from Mumbai, told a packed post-match press conference after India won its second successive ICC title under his leadership.

Rohit has become India's second most successful captain after MS Dhoni in terms of winning the ICC events. MS Dhoni has won the 2011 ODI World Cup, the 2007 T20 World Cup, and the Champions Trophy 2013, while Rohit has managed to clinch T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy titles, followed by Sourav Ganguly and Kapil Dev with 2002 Champions Trophy and 1983 World Cup wins, respectively.

Rohit won the Man of the Match award in the summit clash after India defeated New Zealand to win the Champions Trophy for the third time. He played a crucial 76-run knock off 83 balls on the night of the finals, striking at 91.56. His innings was laced with 7 fours and 3 sixes.

Following India's triumph in the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies & America, Rohit Sharma, a white ball great, announced his retirement from the shortest format of the game. He hung up his boots as the leading run-getter and six hitter in T20 cricket.

ETV Bharat, quoting Rohit's childhood coach Dinesh Lad, had reported that the aggressive right-handed batter could play till the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Undoubtedly, Rohit is a white ball great of his generation and takes the opposition bowlers to task when he is in his elements. The final of the Champions Trophy played at the Dubai International Stadium was no exception as Rohit's blazing 76 laid the foundation of the team's win.

The 37-year-old Rohit has numerous records to his name, including the highest individual score in ODIs of 264. He has amassed a staggering 11,168 runs from 273 ODI games after making his debut against Ireland at Belfast way back in 2007. Rohit is also one of the most successful leaders in Indian Cricket.