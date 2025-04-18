MI vs SRH: Rohit Sharma Becomes Second Player To Achieve 'Major' Record For Mumbai Indians

Mumbai: Rohit Sharma added another feather in his cap as he became the second batter to hit 250-plus sixes for the Mumbai Indians. He achieved a significant milestone during the clash between the Mumbai Indians and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium here on Thursday, April 18.

Rohit Sharma smashed three sixes in his blistering 26-run knock off 16 balls. He attained the milestone when he amassed his second maximum of the innings. Former Mumbai Indians player and current batting coach Keiron Pollard was the first cricketer to smash 250 sixes for the Mumbai Indians (MI).

The 38-year-old Rohit Sharma also completed 100 sixes at his ground - Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, becoming the first batter to achieve the feat. Rohit is the fourth player in IPL history to score 100-plus sixes at a single venue in the league's history after Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle. Interestingly, Kohli, de Villiers and Gayle all have scored 100+ at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Rohit Sharma currently has 286 sixes to his name in IPL and is only behind legendary West Indies batter Chris Gayle, who holds the record for most sixes (357) in tournament history. Rohit has scored 235 sixes for MI in IPL and 16 in the Champions League T20 (CLT20). Rohit has represented Deccan Chargers for three seasons, from 2008 to 2010 and has racked up 51 sixes for the side.