Rohit Sharma Completes 11000 Runs In ODI Cricket, Becomes Second-Fastest Batter In World To Achieve Feat

Rohit Sharma Completes 11000 Runs In ODI Cricket Becomes Second-Fastest Batter In World To Achieve Feat (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Feb 20, 2025, 6:56 PM IST

Dubai: Rohit Sharma added another feather in his cap by becoming the only second-fastest batter in the world to complete 11,000 runs in ODI cricket history. Rohit achieved a significant feat during the third ODI match between India and Bangladesh at Dubai Cricket Stadium here on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

India's Virat Kohli holds the record for scoring the fastest 11,000 runs in ODIs. Kohli crossed the 11,000-run mark in his 222nd innings. For Rohit, it took him 261 knocks to attain the feat. Rohit reached the milestone with his 12th run in the innings and also became the only fourth Indian to cross the landmark. Before this game, he had racked up 10,987 runs in 260 ODIs he had played before since his debut against Ireland on June 23, 2007, in Belfast.

Fastest to 11,000 runs in ODIs

  • Virat Kohli (India) – 222
  • Rohit Sharma (India) - 261
  • Sachin Tendulkar (India) – 276
  • Ricky Ponting (Australia, ICC) – 286
  • Sourav Ganguly (India, Asia) – 288
  • Jacques Kallis (South Africa, ICC, Africa) – 293

Before this game, Rohit needed 66 runs to complete 9000 runs at home in international cricket and become the only fourth Indian to achieve the landmark. However, he fell after scoring quickfire 41 runs off 36 balls. He also has a great opportunity to surpass Dravid's tally of 9,004 international runs at home. Sachin (14,192) has the most runs at home international cricket while Virat Kohli (12,186) is placed second.

Recently, Rohit surpassed Chris Gayle’s tally of 331 sixes and became the player with the second most sixes in ODI cricket. He is only behind Pakistan's Shahid Afridi who holds the record for most sixes with 351 maximums. Apart from this, he became the second leading run-getter for India as an opener, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar and going past Rahul Dravid in the list of most run-getters in the ODIs. He is now the fourth-highest run-scorer for India in ODIs and is only behind Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly.

