Rohit Sharma Breaks MS Dhoni's Record; Becomes Second Highest Six-Hitter for India in Tests

Rajkot: India are going strong in the ongoing Test against England thanks to a hundred by Rohit Sharma and a blistering knock from Ravindra Jadeja. Rohit played a knock of 131 runs laced with three sixes and broke a few records during his stay at the crease.

Rohit smacked 79 sixes to overtake former Indian cricketer MS Dhoni and climb up in the list of Indian cricketers to hit most sixes for the national side in Test cricket. Virender Sehwag tops the list with 91 maximums in red-ball cricket to his name.

The incident occured in the 46th over of the innings when Joe Root bowled a tossed up delivery to start the over. Rohit advanced down the track and timed the ball to perfection. The shot sailed over long-on and the batter added six runs to the scoreboard as a result.

Sachin Tendulkar is at the fourth position with 69 sixes while Kapil Dev has tonked 61 maximums in his career.

Rohit added one more record to his illustrious career as he occupied second spot in the list of captains with most sixes in international cricket. The batter hit 212 sixes in international overs, surpassing Dhoni’s record of 211 maximums. Eoin Morgan is at the top of the list with 233 sixes to his name.

Also, the fourth wicket partnership of 204 runs between Rohit and Ravindra Jadeja was the third highest partnership for fourth wickets in IND vs ENG Tests. Notably, the Indian pacer has scored a century after a gap of six months in the international cricket.