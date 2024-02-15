Rohit Sharma Breaks MS Dhoni's Record; Becomes Second Highest Six-Hitter for India in Tests

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

Rohit become second highest six-hitter for India in Tests.

Indian batter Rohit Sharma scripted history on Thursday by overtaking MS Dhoni’s record in terms of hitting most sixes for India in Test cricket. He smacked 79 sixes in Test cricket for India and became the second batter in the list of cricketers hitting most maximums for Men in Blue.

Rajkot: India are going strong in the ongoing Test against England thanks to a hundred by Rohit Sharma and a blistering knock from Ravindra Jadeja. Rohit played a knock of 131 runs laced with three sixes and broke a few records during his stay at the crease.

Rohit smacked 79 sixes to overtake former Indian cricketer MS Dhoni and climb up in the list of Indian cricketers to hit most sixes for the national side in Test cricket. Virender Sehwag tops the list with 91 maximums in red-ball cricket to his name.

The incident occured in the 46th over of the innings when Joe Root bowled a tossed up delivery to start the over. Rohit advanced down the track and timed the ball to perfection. The shot sailed over long-on and the batter added six runs to the scoreboard as a result.

Sachin Tendulkar is at the fourth position with 69 sixes while Kapil Dev has tonked 61 maximums in his career.

Rohit added one more record to his illustrious career as he occupied second spot in the list of captains with most sixes in international cricket. The batter hit 212 sixes in international overs, surpassing Dhoni’s record of 211 maximums. Eoin Morgan is at the top of the list with 233 sixes to his name.

Also, the fourth wicket partnership of 204 runs between Rohit and Ravindra Jadeja was the third highest partnership for fourth wickets in IND vs ENG Tests. Notably, the Indian pacer has scored a century after a gap of six months in the international cricket.

Read More

  1. Dream Come True Moment in Rajkot for Sarfaraz and His Father
  2. Mukesh Kumar Released from India's Playing XI to Play Ranji for Bengal
  3. India will lift the 2024 T20 World Cup under Rohit Sharma's captaincy: Jay Shah
Last Updated :2 hours ago

TAGGED:

Rohit SharmaMS DhoniIND vs ENG

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Swaminathan Commission: All You Need to Know in 10 Points

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.