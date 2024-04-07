Rohit Sharma becomes third Indian to complete 100 catches in IPL

Hyderabad: Former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has become the fourth player to complete 100 catches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history during the clash against Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

Rohit has also become the third Indian to achieve this 100 catch landmark after former Chennai Super Kings player Suresh Raina (109), and former Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Virat Kohli (108). The former player and current Mumbai Indians coach Kieron Pollard (103) is the only overseas cricketer with over 100 catches in the cash-rich league.

Rohit, who enjoys a huge fanbase is the talk of the town currently with MI stopping him from captaincy after the arrival of all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the team before the commencement of the season.

The 36-year-old has achieved this milestone by taking a catch of Jhye Richardson on the last ball of the game. Mumbai won the game by 29 runs and it was their first win in the 2024 season of the IPL. The right-handed elegant opener was just a catch short of completing the 100 catches in the world's biggest franchise league tournament before coming into the game at the Wankhede Stadium.

Apart from the record of having more than 100 catches to his name in the IPL, Rohit also has 10 runouts under his name in his IPL career.