India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma Becomes First Player To Hit 200 Sixes in T20I Cricket

Gros Islet (St. Lucia): India skipper Rohit Sharma broke and made some incredible records during his innings against Australia in the Super Eight game of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 at at the Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium here on Monday.

The Mumbaikar was in his element and he raced his way to 92 off 41 balls, with seven boundaries and as many as eight sixes. Nagpur-born Rohit sparred no Australian bowler as he took them to task and played round the park. The sizable Indian fans which had come to watch the game enjoyed the Rohit show.

It was courtesy Rohit's blitzkrieg that the India are on its way to post a challenging total. Rohit also became the first batter to hit 200 sixes in T20s.

List of records Rohit Sharma Broke: