India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma Becomes First Player To Hit 200 Sixes in T20I Cricket

Gros Islet (St. Lucia): India skipper Rohit Sharma broke and made some incredible records during his innings against Australia in the Super Eight game of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 at at the Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium here on Monday.
The Mumbaikar was in his element and he raced his way to 92 off 41 balls, with seven boundaries and as many as eight sixes. Nagpur-born Rohit sparred no Australian bowler as he took them to task and played round the park. The sizable Indian fans which had come to watch the game enjoyed the Rohit show.
It was courtesy Rohit's blitzkrieg that the India are on its way to post a challenging total. Rohit also became the first batter to hit 200 sixes in T20s.
List of records Rohit Sharma Broke:
- Highest scores for Rohit Sharma in T20 WCs
83* vs Australia (2024)
79* vs Australia (2010)
74 vs Afghanistan (2021)
- Rohit completed his half-century in just 19 balls. - The fastest of the ongoing 2024 T20 World Cup.
- Third fastest Fifty for India in T20 World Cups
12 balls - Yuvraj Singh vs England (2007)
18 balls - KL Rahul vs Scotland (2021)
19 balls - Rohit Sharma vs Australia (2024)
- Most sixes vs an opponent in all International cricket
130 - Chris Gayle vs England
130* - Rohit Sharma vs Australia
88 - Rohit Sharma vs WI
- Highest individual score in a match
98 - Nicholas Pooran vs Afghanistan
94 - Aaron Jones vs Canada
92 - Rohit Sharma vs Australia
- Highest individual scores by a Captain in T20 World Cups
98 - Chris Gayle vs India (2010)
92 - Rohit Sharma vs Australia (2024)
88 - Chris Gayle vs Australia (2009)
- Highest individual scores for India in T20 World Cups
101 - S Raina vs South Africa (2010)
92 - Rohit Sharma vs Australia (2024)
89* - Virat Kohli vs West Indies (2016)