Rohit Sharma Joins Glenn Maxwell And Dinesh Karthik In Unwanted list, Names Unfortunate Record To His Name

Rohit Sharma became the player with the most ducks in IPL history during the game between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Rohit Sharma (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Mar 23, 2025, 9:43 PM IST

Chennai: Mumbai Indians (MI) batter and former captain Rohit Sharma has joined Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik in an unfortunate list as he became the player with the most ducks in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. Rohit recorded this unwanted record during the 'El Clasico' of IPL between five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Sunday, March 23.

Rohit, who has a history of getting dismissed against left-arm pacers early on in the innings, struggled against southpaw Khaleel Ahmed's angle and pacer for three deliveries before throwing his wicket, giving a sitter to Shivam Dube at short mid-wicket. The former skipper walked back for a four-ball duck, starting Mumbai's downfall. This was Rohit's 18th duck in the IPL and equalled Maxwell and Karthik. At the second spot are Piyush Chawla and Sunil Narine, who have 16 ducks each.

Earlier, CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and opted to bowl against MI in the battle of champions at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in the ongoing IPL on Sunday.

Another chapter in the IPL's 'El Clasico' will unfold at Chepauk, with two of the most decorated sides in the cash-rich league squaring off against each other in a fierce contest. MI will be without its skipper, Hardik Pandya, and top pace gun, Jasprit Bumrah. In Pandya's absence, Suryakumar Yadav has taken the leadership role.

Most Ducks
PlayerSpanInnsDucks
GJ Maxwell (DC/KXIP/MI/RCB)2012-202412918
KD Karthik (DC/GL/KKR/KXIP/MI/RCB)2008-202423418
RG Sharma (DCH/MI)2008-202525318
PP Chawla (CSK/KKR/KXIP/MI)2008-20249216
SP Narine (KKR)2012-202511116

