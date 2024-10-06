Rohit Reveals How Pant’s Smart Move Helped India Beat South Africa To Win T20 World Cup

Hyderabad: The final of the T20 World Cup 2024 is still fresh in the minds of Indian sports fans. The Indian bowlers pulled off a victory in the title decider courtesy of brilliant death bowling. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has now revealed the smart ploy adopted by Rishabh Pant during the final of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Rohit has stated that the wicketkeeper-batter implemented a move which helped India slow down things when momentum was in favour of South Africa.

"When South Africa needed 30 runs off 30 balls, just before that, there was a small break. Pant used his intelligence to pause the game - he had a knee injury, so he had his knee taped, which helped slow down the game - because the game was fast-paced, and at that moment, all a batter wants is the ball to be bowled quickly. But we had to break the rhythm,” Rohit remarked on Kapil Sharma’s comedy show.

“As I was setting the field and talking to bowlers, suddenly I saw Pant fall on the ground. The physiotherapist had arrived and was taping his knee. Klassen was waiting for the match to start again. I am not saying it's the only reason, but it could be one of them - Pant Sahab used his smarts and things worked out in our favour.”

Rohit also said that the Indian team sledged the opposition to put them in trouble.

"That is what happened. Hardik dismissed Klaasen in that over, and from then onwards, pressure started to build on South Africa. Then all the boys gathered and started to sledge their batters, details of which I can't disclose here, but it was essential because we had to win at any cost. To win that, we were willing to take a few fines. That is why I told the boys to say whatever they felt like; we would handle the umpires and referees later," he explained.