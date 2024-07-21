Rohit and Pant Honour Mentors Rahul Dravid And MS Dhoni On Occasion Of Guru Purnima - WATCH

Hyderabad: Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant have recently credited the notable figures in their cricket career who played a pivotal role in their growth. The duo honoured Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni respectively in a video shared by Star Sports on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma recently retired from the T20Is after leading the national side to the World Cup trophy. Rahul Dravid was the head coach of the World Cup-winning team and he played a crucial role in guiding the team towards a title run. Rohit praised Dravid for the kind of determination he showed during his playing days and also added that his guidance helped him a lot to grow his cricketing career.

"Look, my relationship with him goes back a long way, starting from when he was my first international captain in Ireland," Rohit said in the video.

"He's been a tremendous role model for us all. We've seen what he's achieved both personally and for the team, often pulling us out of tough situations. His determination throughout his career was something I wanted to learn from when he came in as a coach. It has been incredibly beneficial, and besides the World Cup, we've won several major tournaments and series under his guidance," Rohit added.

Rishabh Pant also revealed that Dhoni always helps him on and off the field.

"Not just on the field, but off the field as well, MS Dhoni is always there to support and guide me. He’s my go-to person whenever I’m unsure, and he encourages me to develop my own thought process."