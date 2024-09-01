US Open 2024: Bopanna, Aldilla Sutjadi Enter Quarterfinals, Sets Up Clash Against Ebden-Krejcikova

New York (USA): Veteran Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna advanced into the quarterfinals of the US Open 2024 in the mixed doubles event along with Aldila Sutjiadi of Indonesia on Sunday at Court 12. The duo defeated the pair of John Peers and Katerina Siniakova by 0-6, 7-6(5), 10-7.

Bopanna and Sutjiadi had a shaky start in the first set as they lost it by 0-6 without winning any games. The opponents broke their serve thrice and carved an easy win. However, the Indo-Indonesia pair bounced back in the second set putting up a brave fight. The set went down the wire and was tied at 6-6. Bopanna and Sutjiadi won the tie-breaker to bag the second set. With both the pairs winning one set each, the third one was decisive. The Indian-Indonesian pair won the last set by 10-7.

With the victory, Bopanna continued his winning run and set up an encounter with men’s doubles partner Matthew Ebden. The Australian tennis player will be partnered by Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic in the fixture scheduled on 3 September.

Bopanna has entered the pre-quarterfinal in the men’s doubles with Ebden. Bopanna-Ebden pair will be up against Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos. The duo has been going strong in recent times as their outings include the Australian Open title triumph earlier this year. Bopanna became the oldest player to win a Grand Slam as he scripted a title run at the age of 43.