US Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna Cruises Into Mixed Doubles Semis; Beats Men’s Doubles Partner Matthew Ebden

New York (USA): Rohan Bopanna continued his stellar run in the mixed doubles event of the US Open securing a berth in the semi-finals. He along with his partner Aldila Sutjiadi defeated the pair of Matthew Ebden and Barbora Krejcikova by 7-6 (7-4), 2-6, 10-7 in an hour and 33 minutes on court 5.
It was tough for Bopanna and his partner in the first set initially as they were down by 0-3. But, the pair bounced back afterwards and took the set into a tie-breaker. Krejcikova and Ebden didn’t give up after losing the first set and won the second one by a score of 2-6 as they converted both their breakpoint chances and didn’t allow their opponents a single break in throughout the set.
Bopanna and Sutijadi then went all guns blazing into the third set tie-breaker and took a lead of 6-0. They dominated the opponents after that and won the deciding set by 10-7. The pair will now lock horns against Taylor Townsend and Donald Young who won the other quarterfinal. Bopanna has been in sensational form this year winning the Australian Open at the start of the year and becoming the oldest man to win a Grand Slam title.
The 44-year-old exited from the tournament earlier as he and his partner Edben suffered a loss against the Argentine duo of Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molten by a scoreline of 1-6, 5-7 in the third round match of the competition.
