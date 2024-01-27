Rohan Bopanna Becomes Oldest Man to Win Grand Slam in Open Era

Melbourne: A week full of achievement was completed for Bopanna on Saturday as he won the Australian Open in men's doubles, along with Matthew Ebden, while beating the Italian team of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori. It was the pair's second consecutive Grand Slam final after they finished as runner-up in the 2023 US Open. Bopanna not only became the oldest man to win a Grand Slam in the Open Era, but he also became the oldest player in men's doubles as well.

The previous record was in the name of Jean-Julien Roger as he had won the French Open title in 2022 at the age of 40 years and nine months alongside Marcelo Arevola. Mike Bryan won the 2018 US Open at the age of 40 years as well while Leander Paes lifted the silverware in the 2013 US Open at the same age.

The oldest singles Grand Slam winner is Ken Rosewall, who emerged triumphant in the 1972 Australian Open at the age of 37 years and 1 month. Roger Federer won the 2018 Australian Open while being 36 years and 5 months old.

The oldest ever Grand Slam winner, man or woman is Martina Navratilova, who scripted victory in the final of the 2003 US Open mixed doubles final while partnering Leander Paes at the age of 46 years and 261 days.

Bopanna trumped several records and wrote history when he won the final of the Australian Open 2024 at the Rod Laver Arena. The Indian tennis star is ageing like a fine wine and he keeps on adding more and more to his already illustrious career. The hunger to succeed often drives Bopanna towards Grand Slam titles and the fans would hope for him to shatter some more records in the upcoming months.