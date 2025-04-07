ETV Bharat / sports

Rohan Bopanna Becomes Oldest-Ever To Win ATP 1000 Event Match

Hyderabad: Rohan Bopanna etched his name in the history books by becoming the oldest-ever player to emerge triumphant in the clash of an ATP Masters 1000 event. The 45-year-old Bopanna clinched the victory in the Monte Carlo Masters 2025 to set the record while partnering United States's Ben Shelton. Bopanna and Shelton overcame a challenge posed by Francisco Cerundolo and Alejandro Tabilo and beat them 6-3, 7-5.

Previously, the record was earlier held by Daniel Nestor of Canada, who won a match at the Madrid Masters back in 2017 at the age of 44 years and 8 months. Nestor and France’s Fabrice Martin then thrashed Bopanna and Pablo Cuevas 6-3, 6-2 in the Round of 32. Bopanna and Shelton will next be up against the Italian pair of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori.

Shelton and Bopanna, the No.14 pair in the ATP rankings, took 71 minutes to win their match against Cerundolo and Tabilo after breaking their opponent’s serve three times.