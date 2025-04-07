Rohan Bopanna Becomes Oldest-Ever To Win ATP 1000 Event Match

Hyderabad: Rohan Bopanna etched his name in the history books by becoming the oldest-ever player to emerge triumphant in the clash of an ATP Masters 1000 event. The 45-year-old Bopanna clinched the victory in the Monte Carlo Masters 2025 to set the record while partnering United States's Ben Shelton. Bopanna and Shelton overcame a challenge posed by Francisco Cerundolo and Alejandro Tabilo and beat them 6-3, 7-5.
Previously, the record was earlier held by Daniel Nestor of Canada, who won a match at the Madrid Masters back in 2017 at the age of 44 years and 8 months. Nestor and France’s Fabrice Martin then thrashed Bopanna and Pablo Cuevas 6-3, 6-2 in the Round of 32. Bopanna and Shelton will next be up against the Italian pair of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori.
Shelton and Bopanna, the No.14 pair in the ATP rankings, took 71 minutes to win their match against Cerundolo and Tabilo after breaking their opponent’s serve three times.
Bopanna played in the quarters with Portugal’s Nuno Borges at the Qatar Open. He then failed to advance to the second round in the Dubai Tennis Championship, Indian Wells Masters and the Miami Open, having stuttered in both men’s doubles and mixed doubles.
In the build up of the clay season, Bopanna would be looking to gain some momentum, especially with the French Open scheduled to be held later this year.