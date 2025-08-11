Roger Federer Set To Return To Tennis Court; Chooses Shanghai Masters For His Comeback

Hyderabad: The Tennis fans will see legend Roger Federer in action once again. He will be playing at the Shanghai Masters in an exhibition match. The 20-time Grand Slam winner has confirmed his participation at the Shanghai Masters on Sunday. The 44-year-old will play in the “Roger & Friends” celebrity doubles event on October 10 at Qizhong Stadium. The event will be a unique mixture of entertainment and sports. It will feature notable celebrities across the globe, including actor Wu Lei, martial artist and actor Donnie Yen, and former world No. 3 doubles player Zheng Jie, a two-time Grand Slam doubles champion.

Federer to feature in Shanghai Masters

Federer confirmed his participation through a promotional video and announced his return to the Tennis court.

“Hello, this is Roger, and I am really happy to be returning to Qizhong Stadium in Shanghai for the Rolex Shanghai Masters.”

“Shanghai has always been a special place for me, with great fans, unforgettable memories, and a real love for the game,” Federer added.

The Swiss star will be at the Shanghai Masters for the first time since 2017, when he first won the title. The “Roger & Friends” celebrity doubles match will provide spectators with an opportunity to witness the Tennis star back in action. The return of the Tennis star is expected to generate a lot of buzz on the sport’s biggest stages.

Earlier appearances

The former world no.1 has won the Shanghai Masters twice in 2014 and 2017. In the 2017 men’s singles final, Federer beat his close friend Rafael Nadal by 6-4 and 6-3.

He also played an exhibition doubles match in 2024 at the tournament, partnering popular Chinese singer and actor Eason Chan. The Federer-Chan duo outplayed Chinese tennis star Zhang Zhizhen and table tennis champion Fan Zhendong in an exhibition game.

Federer’s recent appearance at Wimbledon

Recently, Federer was present in the stands at Wimbledon during Novak Djokovic’s fourth-round match. The audience greeted him with loud applause in the match as he walked into the box with his wife Mirka. He was seen wearing a blue suit with a circular purple badge on his lapel.