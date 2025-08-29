Roger Binny Set To Step Down As BCCI President; Rajeev Shukla To Take Charge

Hyderabad: Former India all-rounder Roger Binny will not be the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president anymore. Rajeev Shukla, who has been acting as the vice-president, will take over the role until the next elections, according to sources.

It is understood that the apex council meeting of the BCCI was held on Wednesday under Shukla's leadership. The meeting discussed the termination of Dream11’s sponsorship contract and searching for a new sponsor for the next tenure. The Asia Cup will begin on September 10, and so finding the new sponsor before that might be a tough challenge.

As the new National Sports Governance Law has not yet been notified, BCCI will have to conduct its Annual General Meeting and elections next month. According to sources, it would take four or five months for the law to be formally enacted, which means that the elections cannot be postponed.

Currently, the BCCI operates under the Constitution drafted after Supreme Court’s ruling on the Lodha Committee recommendations. Till the law comes into effect, both BCCI and its state associations are supposed to operate under the framework. Recently, the Sports Ministry clarified that elections would be held under the current constitution until the point of further notice.

With the new National Sports Governance Bill, the age limit for the BCCI office bearers will be increased to 75 years from 70 years. Thus, Binny, who is now 70, can contest the next election of the BCCI as he comes under the allowed age limit to hold an office.

What is the National Sports Governance Bill?

The National Sports Governance Bill, passed by the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, aims to provide recognition of national sports bodies and regulate their functioning. The Bill strengthens the establishment of the National Olympic Committee, National Paralympic Committee, and National and Regional Sports Federations for every sport.

The national bodies will have affiliation with respective international bodies. The bill recommends that every national sports body will have a general body, with equal number of representatives from each affiliate member and some ex-officio members. The executive committee will be of up to 15 members with a minimum of two outstanding sportspersons and four women. Binny, a member of the 1983 World CUP winning Indian team, had taken over the reins from former India skipper Sourav Ganguly.