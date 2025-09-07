ETV Bharat / sports

Robert Earnshaw: The Only One With Incredible Feat, And It May Never Be Repeated

Hyderabad: Scoring a goal in a football match is a challenging task for any player on the field, and when he finds the back of the net thrice in the same match, it marks a special occasion. The players score goals in different ways and complete their hat-trick. They hit a ferocious strike from outside the penalty area, they convert a penalty, they deceive the keeper on a free kick with a curling strike, and a bicycle kick is the weapon they unleash to register their name on the score sheet.

Robert Earnshaw, who represented Wales in international football, is the only player in the sport to score a hat-trick in all the divisions of English football and at the international level.

Hattricks by Robert Earnshaw

The Welsh footballer scored a hattrick in the Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two, FA Cup, League Cup and at the international level.

File Photo: Robert Earnshaw (AFP)

Born in Zambia and raised in Wales, the forward showed his striking skills soon. He scored hat-tricks in League Two against Torquay United in December 2000 and against Bristol Rovers in the FA Cup in November 2000 for Cardiff City. As the club climbed in the structure of the English football, Earnshaw maintained his form.