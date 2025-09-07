Robert Earnshaw: The Only One With Incredible Feat, And It May Never Be Repeated
Robert Earnshaw scored hattrick in all divisions of the English football and at the international level.
September 7, 2025
Hyderabad: Scoring a goal in a football match is a challenging task for any player on the field, and when he finds the back of the net thrice in the same match, it marks a special occasion. The players score goals in different ways and complete their hat-trick. They hit a ferocious strike from outside the penalty area, they convert a penalty, they deceive the keeper on a free kick with a curling strike, and a bicycle kick is the weapon they unleash to register their name on the score sheet.
Robert Earnshaw, who represented Wales in international football, is the only player in the sport to score a hat-trick in all the divisions of English football and at the international level.
Hattricks by Robert Earnshaw
The Welsh footballer scored a hattrick in the Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two, FA Cup, League Cup and at the international level.
Born in Zambia and raised in Wales, the forward showed his striking skills soon. He scored hat-tricks in League Two against Torquay United in December 2000 and against Bristol Rovers in the FA Cup in November 2000 for Cardiff City. As the club climbed in the structure of the English football, Earnshaw maintained his form.
He recorded hattricks in League One against Queens Park Rangers in November 2002 and against Tranmere Rovers in March 2023. His performances a key role in clubs getting promoted through divisions.
Earnshaw moved to West Bromwich Albion in 2004, and he made history by scoring a Premier League hattrick against Charlton Athletic on March 19, 2005. With this, he became the first footballer to score hattricks in all divisions of the English football.
He further cemented his record by netting a hattrick against Scotland on February 18, 2004.
After his retirement, he entered coaching roles with the Vancouver Whitecaps and Fresno FC.
Playing career
Earnshaw has played for Cardiff, Morton, West Bromwich Albion, Derby County, Nottingham Forest, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Toronto, Blackpool and Chicago. He has scored 188 goals and provided 11 assists from 463 matches. The footballer’s preferred position is centre forward, but he can play as the second striker as well.