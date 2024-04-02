EXCLUSIVE | Riyan Parag's Father Hopeful of Son Getting a Place in Indian Team

Riyan Parag's Father Hopeful of Him Getting a Place in National Side

Guwahati (Assam): Riyan Parag has been the talk of the town recently thanks to his consistent performances in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

His father, Parag Das while speaking to ETV Bharat was hopeful that his son will climb the ladder of success in the future and earn a place in the Indian team.

"If you have to play cricket, you wouldn't play only Ranji (Trophy), Duleep (Trophy) or Deodhar Trophy etc. I would have to play with the aim of getting a place in the Indian team. Otherwise, there are other peaceful paths in life to pursue. Similarly, Riyan's decision has pushed him forward in cricket. He has a long way to go. He needs to keep working hard and the rest is up to God," Parag Das told ETV Bharat.

Riyan's father advised his son to take up cricket training right from the beginning. Parag, a promising cricketer has been putting out stellar performances in the ongoing season of the IPL with scores of 43, 84 and unbeaten 54. The all-rounder has amassed 181 runs from three matches with a strike of 160.17. He is the leading run-scorer of the tournament and on Monday anchored Rajasthan Royals' chase against five-time champions Mumbai Indians.

Riyan did not meet expectations in the earlier season but this time around, he has unleashed his different version racking up runs with consistency.

"Riyan is a very hardworking boy. That's why he has been able to bounce back. We are hopeful that he will be able to maintain this consistency and achieve even greater success," added Parag Das.

The all-rounder played a knock of 54 runs from 39 balls in a lop-sided contest against Mumbai Indians on Monday. Chasing a target of 126, the Sanju Samson-led side was reduced to 48 for 3 at one stage. Reflecting on his knock, Parag Das stated that the all-rounder brought everything under control.

"Yesterday's wicket (at the Wankhede Stadium) was quite dicey. (Jasprit) Bumrah's balls were swinging a lot. It was a tough environment. But somehow Riyan was able to bring it under his control," he added.

Further Parag Das mentioned that he liked the most Riyan's defensive shot against a very swinging ball from Bumrah in the match against Mumbai Indians. According to his father, Riyan can adapt himself to any situation.

Parag, who doesn't like to watch cricket in crowds, doesn't go to the stadium to watch the matches. He enjoys watching his son's game only on TV. On the other hand, Riyan's mother, Mithu Das, is a well-known swimmer from Assam, who was once known as 'Jalpari Mitu'. This season, his mother has been encouraging Riyan by being around him and being present at the stadiums.